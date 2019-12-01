VIDEO: Vandals Allegedly Slash Inflatable Christmas Decorations

Several vandals were caught on camera allegedly slashing a Missouri family’s Christmas decorations, according to a video of the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred hours after Juan Victorino-Griffin and his family finished setting up 22 inflatable Christmas decorations on their yard, including Santa, Mickey Mouse, and Frosty the Snowman.

“During Christmas, we have synced music that goes to the Christmas lights and so it kind of sucks just to have less things to display,” Victorino-Griffin told KSHB.

The alleged vandals slashed three out of the 22 inflatable Christmas decorations. The family was able to patch up two of the inflatables to put back in the yard, although Santa’s dog did not make it.

“It does hurt because it takes a lot of time and commitment to do it, but we’re not going to let this ruin— I mean we’re going to take that one out of the display, repatch the other ones and keep going. I mean, that’s all we can do,” Victorino-Griffin said.

Victorino-Griffin— who has decorated his home for the holidays over the past three years— said his home had been targeted by vandals before over the holidays. Last year, he said his home security cameras caught someone stealing a Frosty the Snowman decoration from his front yard.

“That made me feel angry. I mean we do this for the community, everybody stops by and lets us know that it looks really beautiful and they love seeing it lit up,” Victorino-Griffin said.

Although the destruction made Victorino-Griffin and his family angry, they decided not to file a police report to keep up the holiday spirit.