Hiker Finds Severed Human Head in Los Angeles Park

A hiker who was walking a dog discovered a severed human head in Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Monday.

Police said the individual was hiking through the park yesterday morning and discovered what appeared to be the decapitated head of a white or Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s in the 4800 block of Griffith Park Drive, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) later discovered the rest of the man’s remains nearby.

However, they did not suspect foul play but said the individual most likely died from natural causes.

“The evidence suggests that the person had passed away and animals may have gotten to it, possibly a homeless individual staying up in the area,” said Lt. Ryan Rabbett.

Investigators also noted that the remains may have been in that location for the past week, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Griffith Park covers 4,511 acres and is one of the largest municipal parks in North America, according to the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks website.

The site continued:

This storied landmark is a rare example of untouched, natural chaparral in an urban center. Situated in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains, the park’s tree-studded canyons are criss-crossed with more than 70 miles of hiking and equestrian trails that offer unparalleled views of the Los Angeles basin.

The park also has a “70-mile network of trails, fire roads and bridle paths,” the park’s map and guide read.

People who regularly walk and hike in the area told reporters that they are concerned about the recent discovery but said it will not prevent them from enjoying the park with their friends and family.

“It’s horrible to think they found a dismembered body. I love Griffith Park. It is a beautiful place, but I think I will bring a friend next time,” said Kelly Morgan.