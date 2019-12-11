Teacher’s Aide Accused of Having Sex with Students in Pool

A Florida teacher’s aide accused of having sex with two 15-year-old students at a pool near her residence was arrested Friday night.

The teaching aide, Kirstie None Rosa, 27, allegedly had sex with one of the 15-year-old students multiple times at her condo and his house, WFTX reported.

Allegedly, Rosa stayed in touch with both students via Snapchat, picked them up, and drove them to a party where marijuana and alcohol were served.

Rosa also allegedly gave them the booze and pot until the host of the party found out they were only high school students and booted them out, according to the Naples Daily News.

She reportedly took a group of students to her residence and then brought them to a nearby pool, where they had sexual intercourse.

WBBH reported that Rosa was arrested Friday night and charged with three counts of second-degree felony lewd and lascivious behavior. Additionally, she faces charges of providing alcohol, nicotine, and marijuana to minors.

The Collier County School District, where Rosa had been working, is recommending to the school board that she be fired from her job at Phoenix Alternative School, according to a statement.