Mom Allegedly Attacks Driver Who Killed Her Kids at Bus Stop

A mother reportedly attacked the driver Wednesday who killed her three children at a bus stop in Rochester, Indiana, last year.

Fulton County Prosecutor Michael T. Marrs said Brittany Ingle may face charges after she allegedly hit Alyssa Shepherd in the face during her sentencing at Fulton County Courthouse, according to RTV6.

Marrs continued:

As the defendant was being escorted out of the courtroom, the victim’s mother, Brittany Ingle, basically went at the defendant and struck her with either a hand or face or elbow and struck her in the facial area. It appears that she struck her or that she hit her and she made contact and she made have [sic] hit the wall, but there appears to be maybe a bit of a mark. She was moving to the door and Brittany came out of her seat and went at her and got a strike in of some kind.

In October 2018, Shepherd drove past a stopped school bus whose arm was extended, hitting and killing Ingle’s three children, twins Xzavier and Mason, both six years old, and their nine-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, as they crossed the road.

She also critically injured a fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, who has had over 20 surgeries since the tragic event.

“Shepherd received four years in prison, three years of home detention and three years probation, along with a 10-year driver’s license suspension,” RTV6 reported.

However, Ingle said she did not believe Shepherd felt any remorse following the incident that took the lives of her kids.

“What I want to tell you as a mother, from one mother to another, when I was sitting up there giving my testimony, I looked at her straight in the eyes because you just want some feeling you just want something and she gave nothing,” Ingle told reporters.

“I was crying telling them how I found my sons in the road and she had no remorse, no emotion, and that hurt worse because she acted as if our kids were in the way, and if they were, they kind of ruined her life and she ruined ours.”

Ingle was arrested following the altercation Wednesday and may face a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to ABC 7.