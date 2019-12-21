Two Chicago gang members were sentenced Wednesday to a combined 155 years in prison for the murder of nine-year-old Tyshawn Lee in 2015.

Twenty-six-year-old Dwright Boone-Doty received 90 years behind bars for luring the fourth-grader into an alleyway near a playground and shooting him in the head with a .40-caliber handgun, according to the New York Post.

“Corey Morgan, 31, who earlier turned down a plea deal of 25 years for planning the hit, was given a 65-year prison term after also being convicted of first-degree murder in Leighton Criminal Court,” the report said.

In 2016, a fellow inmate at the Cook County Jail who worked with police as an informant recorded Boone-Doty confessing to the murder, according to Breitbart News.

“Not only does he describe it in detail, he’s proud of it in these recordings,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Waller. “He does not ever offer one shred of remorse. ‘It was worth it,’ he said.”

The child was still wearing his school uniform when the murder took place. Prosecutors said he was targeted because his father, Pierre Stokes, was “a member of the Killa Ward faction of the Gangster Disciples — a rival to the suspect’s Bang Gang/Terror Dome faction of the Black P Stones gang,” Breitbart News reported.

Waller said the wounds on Lee’s hands indicated that he raised them to try to protect himself from the gunshots.

“The last thing he saw was this guy pulling out his gun and firing repeatedly, from close range, as he tried in vain to defend himself,” he concluded.

Wednesday, Judge Thaddeus Wilson asked the courtroom, “Where does this mind-numbing, debilitating, senseless violence stop?”

“You preyed on Tyshawn, you lied to Tyshawn, you lured Tyshawn and then you murdered Tyshawn,” Lee’s grandmother and great-grandmother said in a statement read aloud at the sentencing.

“You left his little 9-year-old body in a cold alley on the ground to die. … ‘[I]n cold blood’ does not do justice.”