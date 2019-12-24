Three adults are dead and four children have been rescued from a home following an apparent murder-suicide in Lakeland, Florida, on Christmas Eve, reports WFLA.

The Lakeland Police Department said it received a call at 5:30 p.m., prompting officers to respond to the house in under five minutes, said the local news outlet. In a statement, Capt. Ed Cain said the children are all under ten years old and were found inside the home when officers around at the scene. They are in “safe hands,” Cain added.

Three adults are dead in an apparent murder-suicide and four children were rescued from the scene in Lakeland on Christmas Eve. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/fGYtDyJVLN — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) December 25, 2019

What a heartbreaking scene. Lakeland PD still investigating here on Atlanta Avenue where three adults were found dead in a murder-suicide. We heard a very distraught woman wailing down the street. Just devastating. @wfla pic.twitter.com/Wb1kAQMl4T — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) December 25, 2019

He said the relationship between the deceased adults or children is presently unclear.

There are no further details at this time.