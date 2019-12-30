Hunt for Ohio Boy, Harley Dilly, Missing for 10 Days Ramps Up

The hunt for a 14-year-old Ohio boy Harley Dilly, who has been missing for ten days, has gone national, a report says.

The Port Clinton Police report that young Harley Dilly has not been seen since he left for school on December 20. Somehow, between home and school, the boy disappeared, Fox 13 reported.

Harley was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red winter down jacket, and black tennis shoes. He also wears dark-rimmed glasses.

#MISSING!

Harley was last seen on December 20, 2019 in Port Clinton, #Ohio. When Harley was last seen, he was wearing a maroon puffer jacket, grey sweatpants and black tennis shoes. He also wears eyeglasses.https://t.co/BaC9XZnKYj — NCMEC (@MissingKids) December 26, 2019

Police do not yet expect that the boy has been kidnapped, but officials still say they are “concerned for his safety.” Harley remains missing despite a search of 150 acres around the boy’s home.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined the Port Clinton Police and other local authorities in the search as it expands outside the boy’s hometown.

“I just want him home. I need him. I love him so much he is my little boy,” his mother, Heather Dilly, wrote on Facebook. “I refuse to put the tree and any Christmas stuff away… he didn’t have his Christmas with us.”

Harley’s mother is pleading for the boy’s return and seeking anyone who might know any information.

“Momma loves you… every night I sit on the couch and try to stay awake for you… Just come home. Please,” Heather Dilly wrote on Facebook.

A $7,000 reward has been offered for the boy’s safe return.

