A 12-year-old boy from Texas is being praised for his heroism for saving the lives of his great-grandmother and grandfather during an alleged stabbing attack Sunday, according to law enforcement.

The young boy’s half brother allegedly stabbed the grandparents in the head and neck as he sat in the backseat of a vehicle after learning he was unwelcome at their home due to his bad behavior, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

While Lucian Adrian Johnston, 20, was in the midst of the attack, Sacha, 12, wrestled the knife from his hands and tossed it out of a widow of the moving vehicle.

Sacha said in an interview KTRK:

What I did was I grabbed him from behind. I pulled him backwards trying to get him away from grandma. But I did grab the knife. I held that to his neck also. He bent back my finger, which is still sore right now. He head-butted me, which I have a loose tooth from that, but I do not really care.

Shortly after the knife was thrown away, Johnston fled the vehicle by foot and was later arrested Monday morning “without incident,” said law enforcement.

The 92-year-old great grandmother and 76-year-old grandfather are expected to make a full recovery.

“I’ve talked lately about my worry for the trauma impacting so many in our modern era,” said Gonzalez. “Surely, this entire family, including the 12-year-old, has new trauma to process.”

Johnston faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect is being held on $140,000 bond.