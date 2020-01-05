Authorities are searching for a man accused of spitting on a woman outside a New York City yeshiva in an alleged antisemitic act that took place on December 24.

Police said the male suspect attempted to enter the Far Rockaway, Queens, yeshiva before he approached a nearby vehicle, made anti-Semitic remarks, spat at a window inside the vehicle, and fled the scene on foot, CBS New York reported.

The 44-year-old victim who drove the vehicle was not injured.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is asking anyone who has information in connection with the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

This is the second alleged act of antisemitism to take place on the same day. In Brooklyn, an Orthodox Jew was allegedly attacked by a group of several young men.

A video of the incident showed the moment one of the men threw a folding chair at his head.

There have been 21 recorded antisemitic attacks since December 10, when two people targeted a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, killing six people, including themselves, according to the Times of Israel.

Eighteen of the recent attacks took place in New York and New Jersey.