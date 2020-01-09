Monument Mocking Donald Trump Set Ablaze in Slovenia

A wooden monument mocking President Donald Trump in his wife’s homeland of Slovenia was set ablaze on Thursday, with an alleged arsonist reportedly starting the fire.

ABC News reported that the 26-foot-high monument was meant to depict the president in two ways: one with a stern look on his face and the other with an angry look with pointy teeth triggered by mechanical devices inside the statue.

“Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” the monument’s designer, Tomaz Schlegl, said in 2019, according to ABC News. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”

The statue showed Trump with his signature hairstyle, white shirt, blue suit, and a long red tie. His right arm with a clenched fist was built to raise high like the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

Milan Balazic, the mayor of the town of Moravce, Slovenia, told ABC News that the torching of the monument was a “symbol of intolerance toward artistic projects in our society.”

Slovenian police are searching for the arsonist behind the attack.

The artwork was unveiled in 2019 after a similar wooden statue of first lady Melania Trump was unveiled in her native town of Sevnica.