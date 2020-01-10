A victim became the aggressor after an alleged fight took place between two men at a restaurant in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage taken inside the popular Licking Miami restaurant on Northwest 125th Street and 7th Avenue showed 21-year-old Tamario Rolle sitting in the corner eating french fries, according to NBC 6.

Moments later, a man wearing a blue shirt and identified as 24-year-old Henry Poumier-Cristo leaned across his table and appeared to say something to Rolle.

He then got up, approached Rolle and began to hit him in the head. Seconds after Rolle got away from him, he turned around and chased Poumier-Cristo out the door with a handgun as other patrons moved out of the way.

As the two men ran outside, Rolle appeared to raise his weapon and shoot at Poumier-Cristo. He then went back inside the restaurant.

Surveillance video taken from across the street reportedly showed Poumier-Cristo falling to the ground after he was shot.

“A police report said the victim was shot four times in the right leg after several rounds are fired,” according to CBS Miami.

Rolle was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Authorities said he was not justified in shooting Poumier-Cristo because the victim was retreating.

Following the incident, Poumier-Cristo was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police did not arrest him and he was not charged.

“What we have here is a victim who turns into an aggressor and an aggressor who becomes a victim,” said North Miami Police Officer and Spokeswoman Natalie Buissereth.

The policewoman said what initially started the alleged fight remained unknown, adding, “From what we know these two men did not know each other. They were strangers to each other.”

Authorities said the incident had nothing to do with the restaurant or its famous co-owner, DJ Khaled.