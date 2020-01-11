VIDEO: Teens Charged for Allegedly Posting Porn Video on Billboard

Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly posted an X-rated video on an interstate billboard in Michigan September 28.

Surveillance footage showed the 16-year-old from South Lyon and the 18-year-old from Sterling Heights in the doorway of the shed where the billboard’s controls were located, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The article continued:

Police received reports of pornographic videos being displayed on the electronic freeway billboard, located on the east side of I-75 south of M-59, about 11 p.m. By the time officers arrived, the videos had been playing for 15-20 minutes before being turned off, according to Auburn Hills Police.

The teenagers entered the space through a damaged fence that the shed’s owners had failed to repair.

“The billboard was operated by a laptop in the shed at the time of the incident as opposed to being operated remotely like most digital billboards,” the report said.

Once drivers noticed the explicit images on the billboard, they called 911 to report it and also posted videos on Twitter.

However, Lt. Ryan Gagnon said he did not think the teen’s stunt was amusing.

“It’s just not that funny playing pornography on a billboard,” he commented, adding, “Could you imagine seeing something like that — trying to focus on the road and you see this? It certainly could cause a distraction.”

Authorities were able to identify the teenagers after they received multiple anonymous tips, according to the Macomb Daily.

This week, the 16-year-old responsible for posting the video was placed in a juvenile diversion program but will not face formal charges if he complies.

The 18-year-old was charged with misdemeanor trespassing because he reportedly did not enter the shed at the time of the incident.

Gagnon said it is still unclear how the two teenagers knew about the building that housed the billboard’s controls.

“You look at any other billboard and there is no shed underneath it,” he concluded.