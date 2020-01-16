An Oklahoma high school teacher was arrested for allegedly having a threesome with a student and another woman inside her home.

Joyce Churchwell, who worked as a volleyball coach at Berryhill High School in Tulsa, first connected with the student over Snapchat and began seeing him at her home last year, News on 6 reported.

The student “admitted that this encounter had taken place at the teacher’s home along with another adult female — a former teacher at the district,” Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, told News on 6.

Churchill and the other woman had allegedly connected with the victim via Snapchat. The other woman, a former employee of the school, has not been charged, Tulsa World reported.

Authorities issued a warrant for Churchwell’s arrest, prompting Churchwell to turn herself in. Churchwell was charged with one count of first-degree rape, WHDH reported.

Authorities say there may be more victims and believe that Churchwell messaged another student who did not comply with the investigation.

The school announced in a statement that Churchwell was placed on a leave of absence.

The school statement continued:

The Berryhill School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment. The district is currently cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of these allegations and will take appropriate action when the investigation is completed.

Churchill’s bond was set at $5,000.