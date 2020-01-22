Teacher Accused of Molesting 13-Year-Old Student Faces Deportation

A Georgia middle school teacher accused of molesting a 13-year-old student could face deportation because she is not a U.S. citizen.

Authorities arrested Rumah Byrapaka, 24, on Thursday for allegedly sending nude photos and racy messages to the 13-year-old, and is also accused of kissing and inappropriately touching the child, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

A judge granted Byrapaka a $15,000 bond for the child molestation charge and $10,000 bond for the charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes on Tuesday during her initial court appearance.

However, Byrapaka will be placed in a federal immigration detention facility on an immigration hold if she is released from custody because she only has a student visa, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Byrapaka is also expected to face additional charges on top of the child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes charge.

WRDW reported that Byrapaka, a physical science and social studies teacher at Hepihzibah Middle School, has been placed on administrative leave.

“We will continue to cooperate with the [Richmond County Sheriff’s Office] as the investigation progresses,” a spokeswoman for the Richmond County School District told the station.

If Byrapaka posts bond and is released from federal detention, she is not allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, including the alleged victim, and has to give up her passport to the district attorney’s office.

Byrapaka remains in custody in Richmond County on $27,700, according to online records obtained by the New York Post.