A Democrat lawmaker from Michigan in hot water with the authorities after being busted for a suspected DWI allegedly told an officer in the back of the squad car that her arrest would be the “most famous” he has made.

Michigan state Rep. Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor) was caught on police dashcam footage swerving in and out of traffic before hitting a guardrail on I-75, according to recently released video footage.

WDIV reported that police were called to a report of a drunken driver at 11:18 p.m. on December 26, when the video was initially taken. Authorities got Warren to get out of the vehicle to take a sobriety test. She failed multiple sobriety tests, refused a breathalyzer, and was taken into custody to get a blood sample, M Live reported.

Her blood alcohol content (BAC) was .21, according to blood tests revealed by the authorities.

Warren also allegedly told the officer that she had been at an event at the Renaissance Center where she had several glasses of wine and was driving from Detroit back to Ann Arbor, WJBK reported.

WDIV reported that Warren was pulled over in northern Oakland County.

While in custody, she allegedly told officers that her arrest would be “the most famous arrest you ever made.”

“You don’t understand. I’m elected. I’m a senator. People will be like, ‘The senator got arrested,’” Warren allegedly said.

“Do you understand there’s going to be a moment where we’re both going to be on TV, and it’s gonna be, like, ‘Senator from Ann Arbor’s career’s over,’?” Warren asked the officer. “I just don’t want this on the camera for my future. Just don’t ruin my career.”

After being checked at a local hospital for injuries associated with the crash, police took Warren to Oakland County Jail. She was freed on $500 bond.

She is due back in court on February 19.