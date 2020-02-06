Sex Video Filmed in Snack Aisle May Force Gas Station to Close

A gas station is fighting to stay open because a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, allegedly filmed an explicit video in one of its aisles.

In July 2018, Frederick Allen, a convicted felon, allegedly made a video of himself having sex in the snack aisle of the gas station located on the corner of 35th Street and Townsend, according to Fox 6.

Allen’s channel on the adult website, PornHub, has more than 67,000 subscribers and an excess of 100 million views.

The report continued:

Allen is known among his online fans for explicit acts in public places, from shopping malls to movie theaters, public streets even public parks – including Milwaukee’s Swing Park. He’s made sex videos in fast-food parking lots, inside hospital rooms, on top of car hoods and city rooftops.

The video in question reportedly showed convenience store owner Kulwant Dhillon watching Allen perform the act on the floor while an employee recorded the incident with a cell phone.

“The bad choice to allow staff to tape it. That, to me, is just as bad as not calling the police,” said District 6 Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

Once Allen allegedly uploaded the video to his PornHub channel and tagged it with “35th and Townsend,” a resident reported it to Alderman Khalif Rainey.

“We can’t allow these things to go on in our community,” he said of the disturbing incident.

In September 2019, the Milwaukee Common Council voted not to renew the store’s business license. The vote prompted Kool Petroleum Inc., the company that owns the gas station, to sue the city.

“A Milwaukee County Judge issued a temporary injunction allowing the gas station to remain open while the case makes its way through court. That case is still pending,” the report said.

Residents expressed disgust with the video at the hearing in September.

“I’m sick and tired of our community being a garbage dump,” said Pastor Martin Childs of nearby Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

“What if your sister had walked in? What if your mother had walked in?” he added.

However, Allen allegedly boasted that the gas station footage was not the worst of his exploits.

“I got way worse videos than that. I’m cold with a camera,” he reportedly said.

The case is set to be heard again on April 2 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.