Police: Teen Admits He Raped 11-Year-Old Relative 100 Times

A teenager was arrested this week after he admitted to raping his 11-year-old family member multiple times in St. Charles, Missouri.

Seventeen-year-old Norvin Leonidas Lopez-Cante was charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and incest once he reportedly told police he had sex with the girl at least twice a week for an unknown period of time, according to KSDK.

Tuesday, police began an investigation after Lopez-Cante’s father, Francisco Javier Gonzalez-Lopez, brought a newborn to St. Joseph Hospital.

“Gonzalez-Lopez told police someone dropped the infant off on his front porch. Charging documents said the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees,” the report said.

Thursday, police interviewed Gonzalez-Lopez who told them his son was the father of the child and that the girl, who gave birth to the child in a bathtub, was its mother.

However, he claimed he did not know about the abuse or the pregnancy until the baby was born, according to the New York Post.

Once police read Lopez-Cante his Miranda rights, he reportedly confessed that he had had sex with the girl 100 times but did not know she was pregnant and could not recall the first time it happened.

Following the investigation, both men were taken into custody.

“Gonzalez-Lopez was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for his role in the incident. His bond was set at $10,000, cash only. Charging documents said he entered the country illegally and was previously deported,” the initial report said.

Lopez-Cante’s bond was set at $25,000.

If convicted, the 17-year-old could face a life sentence, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The sexual abuse of children is a major problem in the United States, according to the Rape Abuse & Incest National Network’s (RAINN) website.

“One in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult,” the site read, adding, “82% of all victims under 18 are female.”

“Females ages 16-19 are 4 times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault,” the website concluded.