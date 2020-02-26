Florida Woman Arrested After Zipping Boyfriend in Suitcase Until He Died

Sarah Boone has been arrested after zipping boyfriend Jorge Torrez Jr. into a suitcase and leaving him to die — while filming it.

The 42-year-old Floridian told authorities that zipping Torrez into the blue suitcase outside her Winter Park, Orlando, home was just something the pair thought would be “funny” to do while they were drunk, but the video footage she captured with her phone tells a very different story.

Boone further claimed that she fell asleep, forgetting he was inside, and only discovered his unresponsive body when she woke up and went to check on him. Unfortunately for her already dubious tale, she recorded the whole thing. Authorities retrieved videos of Boone taunting Torrez as he pleads for help, saying he can’t breathe.

“Yeah that’s what you do when you choke me,” she can be heard saying. Boone’s continued protests are met with further taunting: “That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” Boone said. She told Torrez that what she was doing was “for everything you’ve done to me.”

After finding him unresponsive, Boone allegedly removed him from the suitcase — where responding officers found his corpse upon arrival. According to the arrest report, Torrez also had bruising around his eye, a small laceration on his lip, scratches on his back, among other injuries.

Deputies say they decided to arrest Boone after she consented to a search of her phone, revealing the “inconsistencies” between the story and her own recordings. She has been charged with second-degree murder.