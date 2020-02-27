Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hearse with Body Inside

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a hearse from outside a church in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.

On Twitter Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters (LASDHQ) confirmed that a stolen black Lincoln Navigator was the vehicle involved in Wednesday’s grand theft auto that resulted in a crash on the 110 Freeway.

The department wrote on Twitter:

This is what we can confirm.

-The Black Navigator is the stolen vehicle involved in the grand theft auto from last night.

-There is one suspect in custody

-One casket with one deceased has been located inside the vehicle — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

“A number of other vehicles were struck by this badly damaged Lincoln Navigator here and all lanes are blocked. You can see the big turnout from the Los Angeles Police Department,” SkyFOX’s Rick Dickert reported, adding, “The one suspect inside the Lincoln Navigator was taken into custody.”

Wednesday, the hearse containing the deceased person’s body was parked outside St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard around 8:10 p.m. when the suspect reportedly drove off in it, according to KCAL.

“The sheriff’s department confirmed the body in the hearse was that of an adult female,” the report said.

Prior to the alleged theft, the mortician had been leaving another body at the church for a memorial service when the incident occurred, according to Fox 11.

Wednesday night on Twitter, the LASDHQ entreated the suspect to return the hearse.

“To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena: Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” the post read.

Following the car crash and subsequent arrest, the LASDHQ thanked the person who called the police when they spotted the hearse.

“Huge THANK YOU to the good samaritan that called law enforcement when they saw the stolen vehicle,” the department wrote on Twitter.

“We also want to send condolences to the family members of the deceased person, who had to deal with this tragedy,” the post concluded.