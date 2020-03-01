WATCH: California Couple Uses Sprinkler to Deter Would-Be Thief

A couple came up with a unique way to scare off potential neighborhood thieves last week in Porterville, California.

For nearly a year, Josh Camarena and his wife, Katie, have tried to find a way to deter prowlers in their neighborhood, according to ABC 30.

“Someone has come and tried to look in my truck. They tried to pop our lock on the side gate to get in our backyard,” Josh said.

The couple installed a Ring security camera hoping when the light switched on, it would scare the potential criminals away.

When the camera light was not successful, Katie went online and found a gadget that sprays water with a good amount of pressure at anything that comes near it.

“The brand is called Orbit Yard Enforcer. It’s more (meant for) animals, like keeping animals out of your yard,” Josh explained.

Once the Camarenas installed it in the back of their white pickup truck, all they had to do was wait.

Ring surveillance footage recorded Monday showed a man riding a bicycle as he approached the vehicle and glanced into the back.

Seconds later, the sprinkler activated and the individual quickly turned his bike and took off down the road.

“From that point throughout the whole morning, I couldn’t stop laughing, we both were laughing about it, it was pretty awesome,” Josh said of the incident.

Thursday, Katie shared the video to her Facebook page and encouraged people to buy the sprinkler if they were also having the same problem.

“Many have asked where it’s from. Just got it on Amazon!” she wrote.

So far, the couple has had no more problems with people trying to steal from them.

However, Porterville Police Lt. Brian Nix said the surrounding neighborhoods have recently experienced an uptick in thefts while residents were asleep.

“Never leave anything of value in your vehicle number one. If your vehicle is parked outside, make sure it’s locked. A lot of people we ask that they also call and let us know because then we know to focus our patrols at,” he stated.