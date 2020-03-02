Driver Crashes into Home, Pins Sleeping Man to Bedroom Wall

A man was pinned to his bedroom wall when a driver crashed into his house Saturday night in Riverside, California.

Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Julian Leon after he reportedly hit a power pole, drove through two neighbor’s yards, and slammed into a home located in the 4300 block of Langston Place, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Once the car penetrated the house, there was nothing between the wall and the vehicle except the resident, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst.

The man was “very lucky” Vanderhorst said, adding that the damage to the house was estimated at $200,000.

Saturday, the department wrote on its Facebook page that the resident had been asleep when the crash happened.

The post continued:

The Technical Rescue Team was dispatched to the scene to assist with a possible shoring of the structure for stability and assist with extrication of the occupant that was pinned from the house. Firefighters on scene were able to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the trapped occupant. The occupant was transported by AMR to a local trauma center hospital in minor condition. The residential house was determined to be un-inhabitable due to the amount of destruction to the house. There were 4 displaced adults from the house and they refused Red Cross services and were to seek shelter with relatives. Building and Safety along with Code Enforcement will follow up with residential house.

Paramedics also checked both of the car’s occupants for injuries before turning them over to officers with the Riverside Police Department.

Leon was arrested on “suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol level higher than .08 causing injury, both felonies,” the newspaper reported.

“Leon was being held at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside in lieu of $50,000 bail,” the article said.

The car’s passenger, 22-year-old Andrew Gabriel Carrillo, was cited on suspicion of public intoxication and his bail set at $5,000.