A West Virginia man who was convicted of filming the sexual abuse of an infant was handed a hefty 775-year-sentence on Wednesday.

Richard Smith II, 41, was convicted in February on 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of sexual assault, and five counts of sexual abuse by someone responsible for a child, Fox 13 reported.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango did not hold back when she passed sentence. Salango handed Smith between 205 and 775 years behind bars.

“I think that you are one of the most evil persons who I’ve ever encountered,” the judge said in court.

The charges added up quickly. Each of the first-degree sexual assault charges carry between 5 and 25 years in jail, the four sexual assault charges carry a sentence of 25 to 100 years, and the abuse of trust charges have between 10 and 20 years attached.

Smith remained silent during his sentencing.

Smith’s ex-girlfriend, Roseanna Thompson, 46, has also been accused of helping Smith film the abuse of his granddaughter in 2015. She is scheduled to stand trial in April.

The pair were arrested after state troopers were tipped off by the suspect’s ex-wife that he had child porn at his home.

