VIDEO: Man Allegedly Slashes Bronx Bus Passenger in Face

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man’s face on a bus in the Bronx, New York, on February 23.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) tweeted footage on Friday of a suspect wearing a black hoodie sitting in the back of a northbound Q44 MTA bus in Unionport and asked for help identifying him:

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 2/23 at 5:08 AM, on a Q44 MTA bus near Brush Ave & Bruckner Blvd in the Bronx, the suspect slashed a 20-year-old male victim in the face with an unk sharp object following a dispute. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/H1fO6zWIdI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 7, 2020

In the video, the suspect rose from his seat and approached the 20-year-old man sitting to his right.

He reportedly argued with the victim because he thought the young man was talking about him in a foreign language with a fellow passenger, according to the New York Daily News.

Seconds later, he stood over the victim and appeared to slash at his face with an object as he held up his hands in defense.

Several of the passengers turned around in their seats to see what was happening, and one who had been sitting next to the suspect prior to the alleged crime approached him from behind.

The suspect, who was described as being 30 to 35 years old with a beard and mustache, got off the bus at Brush Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in Unionport and left the scene.

Officials said the object he used during the alleged assault looked like a box cutter or a knife.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for a laceration on his left cheek, according to the New York Post.

On January 28, a woman reportedly cut a 31-year-old mother in the face after her child threw up on a bus in Brooklyn, New York.

The mother said the angry suspect approached her when all the passengers got off the bus and were standing on the corner of Elton Street and Sutter Avenue waiting for another one.

“So she said to me, ‘Well you should have just got off the bus,’ and I was like, ‘Well, what can I do?'” the mother said.

Seconds later, the woman allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed her in the face, then fled eastbound on Sutter Avenue and got into a black Toyota Camry.

“I didn’t even feel the cut until it started bleeding, I didn’t even know she cut me, that’s how quick she did it,” the victim said.