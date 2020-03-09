Brooklyn Community Rallies in Support of Teen Victim of Gang Assasult

Residents of a Brooklyn, New York, community rallied together in support of a teenage victim who had been assaulted by a gang on Thursday, police said.

Community members and family members of the victim spoke out, saying they are outraged at the situation and heartbroken that the community could have let something like this occur.

“We have to take control as a community. Enough is enough,” said Jacqueline Hamilton, the victim’s aunt.

“My granddaughter, her spirits are broken. My heart is broken,” said the victim’s grandmother, Pamela Thompson, as she sobbed.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), a large group of teenage boys attacked the girl on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, punching and kicking her until she fell unconscious.

They also allegedly stole the Air Jordans off her feet, took her cell phone, and swiped her debit card.

Five of the attackers surrendered themselves to authorities, but police said there are still others to be found.

Others who spoke in support of the victim said those men allegedly involved in beating the innocent young victim need to face justice.

Thompson told News 12 that her daughter suffered from a concussion and some bruising throughout her body, but is otherwise on the mend.

WABC reported that Tony Herbert, a community advocate, spoke to one of the mothers of the teenage boys who are charged and said that the mother would be apologizing on behalf of her son and is willing to purchase new Air Jordans for the 15-year-old victim.