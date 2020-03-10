WATCH: Uber Eats Driver Allegedly Kicks In Drive-Thru Window

An Uber Eats delivery driver allegedly kicked in a drive-thru window at a fast food restaurant in West Allis, Wisconsin, on February 23.

Video footage caught the moment when the seemingly frustrated suspect pulled up to the drive-thru window at the Burger King located at 6746 W. Greenfield Ave., according to Fox 6.

Surveillance showed a restaurant employee standing at the window as the driver waited to pick up his order. The employee gestured to the man, then shut the window and walked away.

Seconds later, the driver kicked the glass window three times until it fell off of its frame. He then appeared to yell something at the person inside as he got back into his vehicle and left the scene.

West Allis police said the 20-year-old driver was on duty at the time of the incident and that he reportedly became upset when he had to wait too long in line, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The suspect has not yet been identified because Uber Eats will not provide his information to authorities without a court order, which police are currently pursuing.

However, an Uber spokeswoman told Fox 6 that their goal was to cooperate with officials while also protecting their user’s privacy.

“What’s been reported has no place on the app and this behavior is not tolerated,” a statement from Uber read, adding, “We stand ready to work with the West Allis Police Department and provide information to them for their investigation.”

If he is found, the suspect could be charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct, according to WDJT.

Police said the incident caused $1,200 in damages.

Uber’s Community Guidelines require its riders, drivers, and delivery people to treat everyone with respect, its website stated.

“Courtesy matters. That’s why you are expected to exercise good judgment and behave decently toward other people when using the Uber apps—just as you would in any public place,” the site concluded.