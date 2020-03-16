AG William Barr Tells Prosecutors to Go After ‘Fake Cures’ for Coronavirus

Attorney General William Barr sent a memorandum Monday to U.S. Attorneys, telling them to prioritize the prosecution of criminals who are trying to exploit the coronavirus outbreak to commit scams and frauds.

Barr’s letter reads, in part:

In addition to ensuring that the justice system can continue functioning during the current national crisis, it is essential that the Department of Justice remain vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting wrongdoing related to the crisis. In particular, there have been reports of individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud, reports of phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and reports of malware being inserted onto mobile apps designed to track the spread of the virus. The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic and this sort of conduct cannot be tolerated. Every U.S. Attorney’s office is thus hereby directed to prioritize the detection, investigation, and prosecution of all criminal conduct related to the current pandemic.

Barr also asked federal prosecutors to help ensure the health and safety of those who work in the nation’s courts, and declared: “I have faith that we will get through this together.”

