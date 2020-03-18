Police: Thief Breaks into Vehicle, Steals Two Packs of 30-Roll Toilet Paper

Two packages of 30-roll toilet paper were allegedly stolen by a thief who broke into a vehicle in Oregon this past weekend, police said.

The Eugene, Oregon, Police Department confirmed in a statement that it recently received an online report stating that an SUV’s rear window had been “completely shattered” during a theft early Saturday last weekend, with a number of items including the toilet paper gone missing.

Officials say the robbery took place between midnight and 5:45 a.m. The suspect has not yet been identified.



“Anytime vehicles are left unattended for extended periods of time, local thieves view it as a favorable opportunity. It is not enough to lock the vehicle before leaving,” the police department statement added, giving tips to drivers on how to reduce thefts from vehicles.

The theft comes as many communities are locking down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 208,000 people around the world and killed more than 8,300 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The outbreak has also fueled a rise in toilet paper roll purchasing over the last few weeks, with many supermarket shelves left empty as customers braced for shortages of home products while being stuck in self-isolation.