A St. Petersburg, Florida, man spat in a police officer’s face and said he has the Chinese coronavirus during his arrest on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

The man is facing multiple charges, including violation of isolation or quarantine, after he allegedly spat on an officer’s face and said he had the coronavirus.

Police were called to 100 block of 41st Avenue N. at 11:50 p.m. after a woman came home and saw the suspect, boyfriend James Jamal Curry, in front of her home. Curry was arrested the night before for both domestic battery and false imprisonment. Curry’s girlfriend secured a no-contact order against him.

WFLA reports:

According to the police, Curry became combative when they tried to push him into a cruiser. It took pepper spray and three officers to force him into the vehicle. Police said Curry tried to kick out the rear window of the cruiser and spit on an officer’s face when she tried to pull him away. […] Police said Curry left a 2-inch crack on a door panel inside of the police cruiser worth an estimated $300 in damage. He was arrested on charges of violation of isolation or quarantine, resisting officer without violence (obstruction), resisting officer with violence, violation of pretrial release, threat against law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, according to affidavits.

“He then told her that he spit on her intentionally because he had coronavirus,” states the affidavit. “He also stated that he knew where she lived and that he was going to kill her.”

It is unclear whether Curry is indeed infected with the deadly illness.

Curry is currently at Pinellas County Jail, and authorities placed his bond at $5,450.