Maine Police Warn Residents About Coronavirus Text Message Scam

Maine residents should not fall for a text message scam that makes false claims about the coronavirus, the Thomaston Police Department said Wednesday.

Recently, several people got a text that claimed the recipient came into contact with someone infected with the virus, according to Action News 4.

“Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested,” the fraudulent message read, then concluded with a link.

On Facebook Wednesday, the Thomaston Police Department shared a photo of the text and confirmed it was a scam.

The department warned recipients not to click the link and said it was not from any official agency.

“It is however a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world. The virus is not the only invisible enemy. Be vigilant against all threats!” the post concluded.

April 8, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said scammers were using text messages and robocalls to take advantage of people during the health crisis. The article continued: