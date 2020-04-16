Maine Police Warn Residents About Coronavirus Text Message Scam

Maine residents should not fall for a text message scam that makes false claims about the coronavirus, the Thomaston Police Department said Wednesday.
Recently, several people got a text that claimed the recipient came into contact with someone infected with the virus, according to Action News 4.
“Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested,” the fraudulent message read, then concluded with a link.
On Facebook Wednesday, the Thomaston Police Department shared a photo of the text and confirmed it was a scam.
The department warned recipients not to click the link and said it was not from any official agency.
“It is however a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world. The virus is not the only invisible enemy. Be vigilant against all threats!” the post concluded.
Text message hoaxes may claim that the government will order a mandatory national two-week quarantine, or instruct you to go out and stock up on supplies. The messages can appear to be from a “next door neighbor.” The National Security Council tweeted that these are fake. FEMA is tracking rumors and reminds consumers to always check a trusted source.
People should not respond to texts or phone calls from suspicious numbers and should never share their personal or financial information via text or over the phone, the agency said.
“Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money,” the article concluded.
Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said, “The speed at which criminals are devising and executing their schemes is truly breathtaking.”
However, the FBI also warned potential offenders that it would not tolerate crimes against vulnerable Americans during the pandemic.
“Criminals should take note: We in law enforcement may be practicing social distancing, but we are by no means sitting idly by,” the agency stated.
“We are working aggressively to enforce the law and are devoting unprecedented resources to pursuing those who seek to undermine the nation’s response effort,” it concluded.
