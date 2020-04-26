Illegal Alien Arrested for Beheading Cat, Parading Severed Head on Stick

Illegal Alien Arrested for Beheading Cat, Parading Severed Head on Stick
CPD
John Binder

An illegal alien has been arrested in Clearwater, Florida, for allegedly beheading his family’s cat and then displaying the severed head on a stick.

Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo, a 22-year-old illegal alien, was arrested last week by the Clearwater Police Department after officials said he allegedly beheaded his family’s cat, named Cinnamon, with an axe.

Pena-Cedillo, police said, first attempted to strangle the cat. After failing to kill the cat, he then used a plastic bag to suffocate the cat. When that failed, police said Pena-Cedillo took an axe to the cat’s head.

Police said Pena-Cedillo took the cat’s severed head and allegedly placed it on a post in his backyard. The illegal alien allegedly told police he beheaded the cat to “show what he was capable of to someone he was living with.”

Now, Pena-Cedillo is being heled without bail in the Pinellas County Jail after being charged with animal cruelty. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has requested that Pena-Cedillo be turned over to them for arrest and deportation should he be released.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.