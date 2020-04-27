Police arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a marked New York Police Department (NYPD) police cruiser on Saturday night, police sources said.

Kassie Moses, 28, is accused of taking the patrol car for a joyride through Harlem after seeing it parked between East 132nd Street and Madison Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., the New York Post reported.

The Post reported that the officer who was using the cruiser was responding to a foot pursuit in the area for a gun case and accidentally dropped the car’s keys when he got out of the car. He later told fellow officers he thought the keys fell out of his sweatshirt pocket.

Moses, of Harlem, found the officer’s keys and took the car for a joyride. She first hit another NYPD vehicle driven by a captain before she got caught in traffic on the Madison Avenue Bridge on her way to the Bronx, the New York Daily News reported.

Moses, who has been arrested 12 times before, was charged with grand larceny auto, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of stolen property.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police sources.