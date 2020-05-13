Teen Accused of Attacking 15-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead

A teen accused in March of attacking a 15-year-old girl and stealing her Air Jordans was shot dead on Tuesday in New York City, police said.

Tyquan Howard, 16, was shot around 1 p.m. in front of a building on St. John’s Place in Brooklyn and died hours later at a local hospital, the New York Post reported.

It is unclear what caused the shooting, and police have not made any arrests as of early Wednesday.

Police arrested Howard and charged him with robbery and gang assault for being among a group of five teenagers caught on video allegedly attacking a Brooklyn girl on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights on March 5.

Towards the beginning of the video, the victim curled up in a fetal position to protect herself as one suspect allegedly ran toward her to stomp on her.

Later in the video, surveillance footage showed the group of suspects surrounding the 15-year-old girl while repeatedly punching and kicking her in the head.

Once the crowds began to disperse, one of her attackers pulled a pair of black and white Air Jordan 1 sneakers off her feet before running away, according to the video.