A woman is wanted for throwing bodily fluids, including urine and feces, through a Georgia Taco Bell drive-thru window, deputies say.

Sheriff’s deputies were called last week to the Taco Bell in Augusta on Peach Orchard Road around 11:45 p.m. on Friday after the store manager told deputies an unidentified woman threw a bottle full of urine and feces through the store’s drive-thru window, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

WJBF reported that other employees said that the woman had leaned out of the car’s rear passenger window and squeezed the bottle of fluids at the drive-thru window before throwing it inside.

One employee said he had been struck by the mixture of bodily fluids.

The business had to close two hours early after the incident due to contamination from the object.

The suspect was reportedly in a silver sedan with a possible South Carolina license plate driven by an unidentified male subject.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 18 and 25, wearing a tank top, glasses, and has long wavy black hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1046 or (706) 821-1080.