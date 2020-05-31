‘ACAB,’ ‘F*ck 12′: How to Translate Rioters’ Graffiti and Shouting

Rioters are spraypainting “Fuck 12” and “ACAB” graffiti over police cars, windows, banks, shops, pavements, and walls.

What does the graffiti mean?

Around a dozen LAPD vehicles vandalized just behind the line of police and protestors. pic.twitter.com/DGEe6LbK25 — Ariella Plachta (@AriPlachta) May 30, 2020

The hand at the Santa Rosa Plaza, part of a downtown graffiti spree from yesterday, before today’s protest. Mall doors boarded up. #SantaRosa pic.twitter.com/KY6cuawhtI — Gabe Meline (@gmeline) May 30, 2020

The rioters are also shouting, “Fuck 12,” at police:

My answer: hijacking, not organic anger. https://t.co/vygNTSEDVY — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) June 1, 2020

1 story from last night: a neighbor shouted “fuck 12” at cops from their home around 4am. Police ran up in their spot, maced everyone in there, then bounced. It’s not about protecting shit, they are about retaliation, escalation, and rage. — Charge and Arrest All 4! Abolish Police! (@Danez_Smif) May 31, 2020

Urbandictionary.com explains the meaning of “Fuck 12”:

Fuck 12 basically means fuck the police , but more specifically it’s means fuck the police drug unit. Dashawn: “man close the window, the 12 might come!” Daquan: *hits blunt* “man fuck 12!”

“ACAB” is an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards” and “All Capitalists Are Bastards.”

The terms are favored because they can be quickly sprayed onto targets in large letters before the police intervene.

Strangers and volunteers came to #DTLV to clean up & help remove graffiti put up by some individuals from last night’s protest in downtown Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/0q0ag6yeCM — Gai (@GaiChicken) May 31, 2020

just left the boston protest. hundreds of people. it’s winding down and there’s been no violence. i didn’t see a single person without a mask except a police officer that was laughing and sneering at protestors. shit ton of graffiti but peaceful #BlackLivesMatter #RAISETHEDEGREE pic.twitter.com/s7WB5pwFnF — faith BLACK LIVES MATTER (@lcxakomtrikru) May 29, 2020

Slang is valuable in the spraypainting business because graffiti can sometimes be misspelled. Here, “Police” seems to have been spelled as “PLOCIE.”