VIDEO: NYPD Officer Rushed by Four Men, Onlookers Shout, ‘F*ck 12!’

The Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) shared a video on Monday of a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer being attacked by several men while onlookers — possibly those making the recording — repeatedly shouted, “Fuck 12!”

The video was published during ongoing unrest and lawlessness in parts of New York City, NY, following the death of George Floyd. The NYPD officer is seen being assaulted by several men.

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

Breitbart News reported on the meanings of “Fuck 12” and “ACAB” — messages shouted and shared through graffiti by Black Lives Matter protesters, rioters, and vandals.

Urbandictionary.com explains the meaning of “Fuck 12”:

Fuck 12 basically means fuck the police, but more specifically it’s means fuck the police drug unit.

“ACAB” is an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards” and “All Capitalists Are Bastards.”

Fox News Channel’s Bryan Llenas shared two videos on Monday related to unrest in New York City, one capturing part of an arrest in progress and another of an injured NYPD officer.

NYPD officer injured on Madison Avenue tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZBrSu9eKCV — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 2, 2020

Looters being arrested and taken out of the Macy’s in Herald Square. pic.twitter.com/oLDOWhN89Q — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 2, 2020

Human Events’ Ian Miles Cheong shared a video of NYPD cops making an arrest in a looted Apple store.

More shops hit on Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan NYC. pic.twitter.com/H7DAzsoJb3 — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 2, 2020

NYPD officers arrest a looter who was vandalizing a store while other rioters wait outside. Dangerous situation here. pic.twitter.com/O6EncYfh5M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

