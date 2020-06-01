Video: Driver Plows into Police Officers in Buffalo During George Floyd Protest

Joshua Caplan

A New York state trooper and Buffalo police officer were hit Monday evening by a vehicle that rammed through a line of law enforcement at a protest over the death of George Floyd, police confirm.

The trooper and officer are reportedly in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center and the suspected driver and passengers appear to be in custody, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Police have asked people to avoid the area at this time.

