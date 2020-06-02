132 Chicago Police Officers Injured During Riots

One hundred and thirty-two police Chicago police officers were injured during this weekend’s riots after George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis Police custody.

WLS reported that the city’s 911 center took more than 65,000 calls, mostly for looting, over the past 24 hours — about 50,000 more calls than average.

Police who responded to the looting and the rioting made 699 arrests on Sunday, primarily for looting.

There were also 48 shootings and 17 homicides, CBS Chicago reported.

In his address to the media, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the Chicago Police are grieving with the Floyd family.

“We are embarrassed by the cops in Minnesota,” he said.

“To the rioters and looters: you disgraced the name of Mr. Floyd by your actions,” Brown added. “Hate can never drive out hate.”

Brown said the National Guard is “strategically” being used to block off perimeters and intersections.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has asked city workers to help in reconstruction efforts after looting and violence destroyed the city of Chicago in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“We will rebuild and the city of Chicago government will lead those rebuilding efforts,” Lightfoot said. “We are not going to leave our neighborhoods behind. That will not happen on my watch.”

Lightfoot added that residents should not take matters into their own hands to stop looters, and to call the police instead.

