Man Accused of Shooting Chicago Officer Charged with Attempted Murder

A man accused of shooting a Chicago Police Department (CPD) officer in the South Austin neighborhood of the city has been charged with attempted murder.

Lovell Polk, 33, is facing one felony count of attempted murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, WGN reported.

The incident took place around 12:20 a.m. Monday, while police were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the neighborhood.

Police said a report came in about a man firing three-to-four rounds inside the house. Polk briefly left the house, but reentered through the basement door while police were still at the scene and allegedly shot an officer standing at the top of the staircase.

The department said the officer was able to fire back, but he missed Polk.

The bullet hit the officer’s vest near his shoulder. The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Polk fled the area before he was discovered several blocks away and arrested. The 33-year-old suspect is due in bond court on Tuesday.

Chicago has historically had a gun violence problem, especially for it being a city with strict gun control laws.

Over the past weekend alone, 35 people were shot, and five of those people were killed in Chicago due to gun violence, Breitbart News reported.