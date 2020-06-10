Hundreds Mourn Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn Killed in Looting

Hundreds of people mourned at a public visitation Tuesday for retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was shot and killed by a looter during the protests over George Floyd’s death in the city.

Dorn was killed while reportedly trying to defend his friend’s pawn shop, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, on June 2, after a protest descended into a riot.

Stephan Cannon, 24, who is suspected of killing Dorn, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of armed criminal action, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said in a statement Sunday.

4/ Mr. Stephan Cannon, age 24, has been charged with Murder 1st, Robbery 1st, Burglary 1st, 3 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. No bond allowed. — Circuit Attorney (@stlcao) June 7, 2020

Dorn was shot and killed by looters who broke into the pawn shop and left his body there. Investigators say his body was found on the sidewalk at 2:30 a.m.

Hundreds of people showed support for the fallen officer at his public memorial service on Tuesday.

Astounding: The show of public support for fallen officer David Dorn, who was killed last week while protecting a small business from looters pic.twitter.com/OXHt4nkyMq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 9, 2020

The Patriot Guard riders arrived to Captain David Dorn's public memorial today. H/t @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/rvXYDqpf26 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 10, 2020

St. Louis Police Department Chief John Hayden paid tribute to Dorn as a “fine captain.”

“Many of us, the other officers, looked up to him,” Hayden said. “Was very well-liked, very pleasant. And his wife still works here. So a very sad time for our agency. We will honor him.”

Dorn served 38 years in the St. Louis Police Department.

A private memorial service honoring Dorn’s life will be held Wednesday.

White House