Gospel Radio Announcer Fatally Shot Outside Home in Baltimore

A long time Gospel radio announcer was shot and killed outside her home in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Tyra Womack was pronounced dead after police responded to a call about the shooting at her home in the Lauraville neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Following the incident, the Baltimore Police Department released a statement and called her death a “senseless, tragic murder,” adding that it appeared to have stemmed from a neighbor dispute.

“Investigators began receiving information almost immediately and have identified a person of interest,” the statement read.

One of Womack’s neighbors said when she heard gunshots, she looked outside to see what was going on, Fox 45 reported.

“I opened the door but it had already happened. I didn’t see Tyra but I just heard the young man who allegedly took her life was using profanity and he appeared to be very upset. And then I went back into the house,” she explained.

Thursday, the WEAA-FM radio station tweeted a photo of Womack, who had worked on its Gospel Grace program for over 30 years and also announced information on the church community during the week:

WEAA offers condolences and prayers to the family of our beloved Tyra Phillips (Womack). We are heartbroken about her passing and remember her beautiful, gentle ,sweet spirit today. Tyra was heard on Sunday's Gospel Grace programs for many years at WEAA. pic.twitter.com/KN9slCqA8d — WEAA889 (@WEAA889) June 11, 2020

“It’s one of those kinds of tragedies that just makes you numb,” said Carolyn Showell, an official at Womack’s church. “That’s the word I keep hearing, numb. You’re traumatized because she’s one of those unlikely people.”

In addition to her career as a radio announcer, Womack also worked for the United States Postal Service, according to her neighbors.

Shae Munoz, who had been her neighbor for more than 30 years, said Womack was a faithful person and a “pleasant woman all together. Beautiful inside and out.”

“A Christian woman and I’m just sad that this happened to her,” Munoz explained, adding, “She didn’t deserve this. She’s a good woman.”

Police did not release the name of the person of interest and no arrests have yet been announced, according to Fox 45.