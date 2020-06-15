The bodies of a missing Black Lives Matter (BLM) protester and an elderly woman were found in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday night.
Police said the victims, 19-year-old Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims, were discovered alongside each other during a search over the weekend, according to the Miami Herald.
Salau was last seen in Tallahassee after a protest on June 6, and Sims was reported missing on Thursday.
“The suspect in this case has been identified as Aaron Glee Jr, 49. As stated earlier, he has been taken into custody,” the Tallahassee Police Department said in an update Monday.
The department added that there was no further information to release at the time but said the investigation was ongoing.
Arrest records from Orange County reportedly say Glee was arrested Sunday in Orlando on a warrant from Leon County regarding charges of homicide-felony murder, according to WCTV.
“Before she disappeared, Salau had sent tweets about being attacked. The Tallahassee Community Action Committee organized a search party for her on Wednesday, June 10,” the article read.
It continued:
According to court documents, the suspect in this case was previously arrested on May 30. He was accused of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and was released on a $2,500 bond on June 1. Documents also say that Glee said he often helps homeless people.
The probable cause affidavit from May 30 says a victim had offered Glee sexual favors in exchange for two bottles of liquor, but then she changed her mind. That’s when Glee attacked the victim. This victim was not one of the two people killed in the double homicide.
Vicki worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others – as a dedicated advocate for older Americans; a committed volunteer for AARP, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend and other community causes; a devoted mother and grandmother; and a passionate, fully engaged citizen, helping our nation to achieve its highest ideals.
“The AARP family of volunteers and staff has suffered a grievous loss,” the organization concluded.
