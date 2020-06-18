Minnesota Police: Man Pushed Pregnant Woman off 20-Foot Overpass

A pregnant woman suffered serious injuries Thursday morning after falling from an overpass near a highway in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said.

Police say she was in an argument with a man who shoved her over the wall of the overpass.

The Pioneer Press reported that at 8 a.m., St. Paul Police Department Officers responded to a call of a woman falling from the wall near the Interstate 35E overpass.

Once officers arrived, they found a severely injured pregnant woman lying below the overpass. Witnesses told the police she had gotten into a verbal dispute with the man, and when the argument escalated the man allegedly pushed her off the bridge.

The woman fell nearly 20 feet and landed on a guardrail down below.

She suffered from broken bones, cuts, and bruises, but is expected to survive. It is unclear how her pregnancy will be affected.

The man was taken into custody, where police are currently interviewing him and several other witnesses.

It is unclear what charges the man will face from the incident. In a similar case back in October 2019, a man was charged with felony domestic assault for pushing his pregnant girlfriend from a car. The victim suffered an arm injury in that incident, but it was unclear how it affected her pregnancy in that case as well.