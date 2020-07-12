North Carolina Man Accused of Killing Infant Son Faces Murder Charge

A North Carolina man accused of killing his infant son is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with his death.

Robert Ahmaad Middleton Jr., 28, of Gastonia, was booked into the Gastonia County Jail on Friday and held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse causing severe bodily injury, the Gaston Gazette reported.

Gastonia police said Middleton cracked the skull of his son, Deville Ahmaad Middleton, causing brain hemorrhaging that led to the child’s death.

The abuse allegedly took place between June 8 and June 21, according to arrest warrants obtained by Gastonia police. The exact age of the infant was unavailable.

Middleton has a rap sheet dating back to 2014 when he was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree arson, and in 2015, when he was convicted of violating a protective order. Both of those crimes were committed in Mecklenburg County, and he received a probation sentence in both instances.

A woman thought to be the child’s mother does not face any murder charges in the child’s death.

Middleton is not the first North Carolina man hit with first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his infant son. In January, a Charlotte man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with his infant son’s death, the Charlotte Observer reported.