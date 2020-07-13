A Florida sheriff says his officers will “pay tribute” to every officer killed in America every time one dies while in the line of duty.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted the news on Facebook late Sunday after two officers from the McAllen, Texas, police department died Saturday in what authorities said was an ambush attack.

“Effective immediately, when a Law Enforcement Officer is killed in the line of duty anywhere in this great country, we will wear our mourning crepes over our badges for five consecutive days,” Chitwood wrote in a Facebook post late Sunday.

“All Sheriff’s Office installations will fly the American flag at half-staff during this mourning period,” Chitwood added.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page will also “pay tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters and their families” over a certain period of time.

Chitwood said he instructed every member of his office of his plan to remember those killed in the line of duty. This week, all officers will wear mourning crepes until Friday in remembrance of Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez.

“I would ask that you take a moment this week to remember these fallen officers, along with their families, who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep their communities and our great Nation safe,” Chitwood said.