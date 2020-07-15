A tech CEO and rising entrepreneur was found decapitated and dismembered in his New York City apartment.

Fahim Saleh, 33, was last seen Monday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. at his apartment building. Surveillance footage showed him walking into an elevator, which opens into his apartment, and his suspected killer getting on, as well, with a bag in his hand, the New York Post reported.

As soon as the elevator doors opened to Saleh’s apartment, the suspect allegedly started attacking him.

Saleh founded Gokada, a Nigerian-based motorcycle ridesharing company, in 2018 and took over as its CEO in 2019. His LinkedIn profile indicated he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer and information science from Bentley University in 2009.

His company released a statement about his death on Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us,” the company said. “Fahim’s vision and belief in us will be with us forever, and we will miss him dearly. Thank you for understanding as we get through this.”