VIDEO: Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend, Stroller Dragged to Ground

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times on a Bronx street in front of their baby boy, whose stroller tipped over during the attack caught on video.

The infant escaped the fall unharmed, and his 21-year-old mother is expected to survive the attack, the New York Daily News reported.

SHOCKING VIDEO: Police looking for man they say choked, stabbed ex-girlfriend as she walked with infant son in the Bronx Surveillance video shows the man dragging the mom and baby to the ground in the attack Full story: https://t.co/RNcdeMkzAB pic.twitter.com/gJPl0saee8 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 15, 2020

WABC reported that the mother and her baby were hospitalized.

Police say the woman was pushing a stroller while talking with her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Gonzalez, when he suddenly got angry because she refused to obey his demand around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The video showed that Gonzalez allegedly choked and stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times, dragging the mother and baby in the stroller to the ground before running away.

Police say Gonzalez, 25, lives in Manhattan, and they are asking the public’s help in finding him.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing in at about 140 pounds with a thin build. Gonzalez also has long black hair in braids and brown eyes, WPIX reported.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, yellow shorts, white sneakers, and carrying a black bag.