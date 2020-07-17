Three suspects were arrested Thursday in connection with the July 5 shooting death of a father crossing a street with his daughter in the Bronx.

“Davon Delks, 21, of the Bronx; Laquan Heyward, 25, of Staten Island; and Devon Vines of the Bronx face murder charges for the death of Anthony Robinson, 28, said police. All three suspects were reportedly gang members,” according to Fox 5.

Police were investigating if the shooting was in retaliation of another shooting the night before, the report noted.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed Robinson walking with his six-year-old daughter, according to Breitbart News.

The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) chief of detectives, Rodney Harrison, shared the video footage on July 6:

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE

On Sunday, July 5th, police officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street. pic.twitter.com/kiEmmJfuEW — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

As Robinson and his child crossed the street, a car pulled up alongside them and a person’s arm extended out the passenger side window, holding a gun.

Moments later, Robinson collapsed on the ground as the child and another bystander were seen running away from the area.

Harrison said the suspects were apprehended Thursday “by the NYPD’s Bronx Violent Felony Squad with help from the Bronx Warrants Squad, the 44th Precinct, the Criminal Enterprise Investigations Section, and the Technical Assistance Response Unit.”

The victim’s girlfriend, Stephanie Quinonez, was elated when she heard about the arrests, according to the New York Daily News.

“I’m so happy!! I’m crying happy tears,” she told a Daily News reporter, adding, “Thank you so much!”

Thirty-five people were shot last weekend in New York City, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

“The single fatality among the 35 victims was a one-year-old boy, shot while in a stroller Sunday night,” the article read, adding that the child was at a barbecue near Raymond Bush Playground when the incident occurred.

“Three others were shot as well, and were transported to a hospital for treatment,” the report concluded.