An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in a plastic bag on top of a Bronx McDonald’s, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Ayame Stamoulis and two other men allegedly broke into Richard Hamlet’s apartment before realizing he was home, WABC reported.

Once they realized Hamlet was home and unexpectedly ran into him, police said Stamoulis and the other two men choked him, beat him, and forced him to drink a caustic substance.

The three then allegedly wrapped his corpse in a plastic bag and threw it off the building, before it landed on the rooftop of the nearby McDonald’s.

The New York Daily News reported that a maintenance worker found Hamlet’s body curled up in a fetal position early Wednesday morning.

NYPD officers responded to the McDonald’s on East 149th Street Wednesday morning to a call of an unresponsive person on the roof of the fast-food joint, NBC New York reported.

Officers discovered a man, unconscious and unresponsive, bound in a plastic bag. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Two days later, officers took Ayame Stamoulis into custody and charged her with murder. A judge ordered her held without bond at her arraignment hearing on Friday on multiple charges including murder, concealing a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Her next court appearance is August 17.