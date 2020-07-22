Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a triple murder in Florida during a nighttime fishing trip.

The alleged ringleader behind the murders, Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, has a history of more than 230 felony charges on his arrest record, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told Spectrum Bay News 9.

The sheriff added that TJ’s first charge came when he was 12 years old. Judd called TJ “pure evil in the flesh” and stated that he had 15 criminal convictions on his record and two rounds in state prison, Fox News reported.

TJ’s girlfriend, Mary Whitmore, 27, and his brother, Robert Whitmore, 21, have also been arrested.

Three young men, Brandon Rollins, 27, Damion Tillman, 23, and Keven Springfield, all from Frostproof, Florida, were massacred while out on a fishing trip Friday night.

TJ faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, while Whitmore faces a charge of accessory and Robert faces charges of tampering and accessory in connection with the massacres, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

They are due in court for their first hearing on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.