A Houston, Texas, man allegedly beat his two-year-old son to death after he lost his temper during potty training with the boy.

KTRK reported that Antonio Hicks Sr. was arrested after he and the child’s mother told authorities that he hit the boy several times during potty training because he lost his temper.

The two-year-old, Antonio Hicks Jr., died at a hospital Saturday.

Authorities initially charged Hicks Sr. with injury to a child, but now that his son has died, those charges have been upgraded.

Hicks Sr. is not the only Texas man to face charges for allegedly beating their child to death during potty training.

In June 2015, a Texas man was accused of capital murder for allegedly beating his three-year-old son to death after being frustrated with the “lack of progress” his son was showing during potty training, the Washington Post reported.